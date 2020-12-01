Police say this man stole a FedEx truck. Now, he faces at least 13 charges after arrest

A FedEx driver making deliveries near Nova Southeastern University was robbed of more than a package or a handful.

According to Davie police, someone stole the whole FedEx truck and abandoned it on a grassy field behind a Walmart — but visible from the roadway with its back door yawning open amid disturbed packages. The incident happened on University Drive on Oct. 16, according to a news report on WPLG Local 10.

That was more than a month ago — before the start of the busy holiday gift-sending season.

On Monday night, Davie police made an arrest in the case.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Rafael Nieves discovered the unoccupied FedEx truck, entered, and drove away with it,” said Davie police spokesman Kelvin Urbaez.

The truck was stolen in the area of 7901 SW 36th St. according to Urbaez.

Rafael Enrique Nieves, 33, who has numerous arrests for felonies and other crimes dating to 2011, according to court records, was arrested in connection with multiple felony charges in Davie on Monday. Detectives caught up to Nieves via numerous leads, Urbaez said.

For one thing, FedEx trucks have camera monitors.

Davie detectives, along with members of the U.S. Marshals Service, found and arrested Nieves in Broward County, according to a news release from the Davie Police Department.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Nieves faces 13 charges on separate incidents, including the FedEx truck heist, and these include: armed robbery, armed carjacking, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony shoplifting, fleeing and eluding, grand theft and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Nieves was booked into Broward County Main Jail. He has also had felony arrests in Pembroke Pines and Miami Gardens.