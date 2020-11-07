Miami Herald Logo
Divers recovering body of possible juvenile from submerged car. Two others hurt in crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a possible juvenile was killed and two others were injured in a car crash in Miramar. The deceased is still in the submerged car.
A fatal crash into a canal in Miramar Saturday sent two possible juveniles to the hospital and killed a third. Divers are still trying to extract the third from the submerged car, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Just before 7 p.m., FHP received a call of a single car crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Miramar. Troopers say a car crashed into a guardrail and then went into a canal, submerging the car.

The driver, whose identity has not been confirmed but was said to be a juvenile, was killed and is still inside the submerged car, FHP said. Divers are in the process of extracting the victim.

Two passengers were taken to Memorial Regional of Hollywood. They may also be juveniles, but their identities have not be announced, according to FHP.

Two right lanes are blocked at this time as FHP investigates the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

