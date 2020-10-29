Miami Herald Logo
Children evacuated after Davie school bus catches fire, police say

A Davie school bus caught on fire and five children were evacuated safely. There were no injuries, Davie police said.
School children were evacuated from a bus that caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Davie Police and Fire were called to a school bus fire at State Road 84 and Hiatus Road. Police say the bus caught fire near the rear tire.

The driver quickly pulled over and evacuated five children from the school bus. No one was injured, police said. Davie Fire Rescue then put out the fire.

All the children were picked up by their parents and eastbound SR-84 at Hiatus Road was blocked off briefly.

