Some Tri-Rail trains ran a half-hour behind schedule early in Thursday morning’s rush hour after a pedestrian was killed on the tracks near Oakland Park Boulevard.

The investigation shut down eastbound Oakland Park Boulevard from before 6 a.m. until around 7:30 a.m.

Tri-Rail’s P610 North ran 45 minutes behind and the P613 South ran 25 minutes behind as of 7:55 a.m.

Oakland Park Blvd EB between 18th Ave and I-95 will be reopening soon. The area was shutdown due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/EyWnC74dXY — Kelly Blanco (@KellyNBC6) October 22, 2020

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.