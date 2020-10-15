Firefighters responding to a boat fire near a yacht repair center in Fort Lauderdale

What we know: Firefighters are trying to put out a fire that has engulfed a boat in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

Where is it: The boat caught fire around 2 p.m. near the Lauderdale Marine Center, a yacht repair and refit facility on Southwest 20th Street, just east of Interstate-95. The area is by the South Fork New River.

Helicopter video taken by WSVN shows firefighters battling the flames. Dark and heavy smoke is filling the air. The fire might have been caused by an explosion, WSVN reports.

What we still don’t know: It is still unclear if there were any injuries or deaths or what caused the fire.

This bulletin will be updated.