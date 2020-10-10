Deadly shooting at the Swap Shop leaves one man dead, Lauderhill cops say

The Ft. Lauderdale Swap Shop Miami Herald Staff

A shooting at the Swap Shop, a local flea market, left one man dead.

Around 1:40 p.m., Lauderhill police responded to calls of a person being shot at the Swap Shop, 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd., police said.

Investigators believe an argument started between two men after one of them caused a “disturbance.” Soon after, one of the men fired a gun.

The shooter stayed at the Swap Shop while the victim was taken to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he later died from his injuries. Police did not identify either man.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.