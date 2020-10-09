One person dead, another injured in two-car Fort Lauderdale crash, police say

Fort Lauderdale police said a person died and a man was injured in a two-car crash in the 1700 block of East Las Olas Blvd. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A two-car crash in Fort Lauderdale Friday has left one person dead and another injured.

Just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police were called to a crash where people were injured in the 1700 block of East Las Olas Boulevard, police said.

Officers said the crash involved two cars and that a person had died at the crash site. Police did not identified the deceased person. A man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

FLPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.