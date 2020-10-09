Miami Herald Logo
One person dead, another injured in two-car Fort Lauderdale crash, police say

Fort Lauderdale police said a person died and a man was injured in a two-car crash in the 1700 block of East Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale police said a person died and a man was injured in a two-car crash in the 1700 block of East Las Olas Blvd.

A two-car crash in Fort Lauderdale Friday has left one person dead and another injured.

Just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police were called to a crash where people were injured in the 1700 block of East Las Olas Boulevard, police said.

Officers said the crash involved two cars and that a person had died at the crash site. Police did not identified the deceased person. A man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

FLPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
