Broward County
One person dead, another injured in two-car Fort Lauderdale crash, police say
A two-car crash in Fort Lauderdale Friday has left one person dead and another injured.
Just after 6 p.m., Fort Lauderdale police were called to a crash where people were injured in the 1700 block of East Las Olas Boulevard, police said.
Officers said the crash involved two cars and that a person had died at the crash site. Police did not identified the deceased person. A man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.
FLPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
Comments