A crane fell onto a Fort Lauderdale house. It is now ‘uninhabitable,’ officials say

A Fort Lauderdale house has been deemed unsafe after a crane toppled over and landed on it just before noon Friday.

No one was in the house at the time.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the crane was lifting a shed on a neighboring property when “there was some sort of failure with the stabilizing system.”

The city’s building inspector said the home, in the 1900 block of Northeast 57th Street, was “uninhabitable,” because the ceiling had collapsed, according to Steve Gollan, assistant fire chief.

Video shows the arm of the crane inside the house and debris scattered around.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.