He fell 40 feet in a front-end loader. It’s ‘quite miraculous’ he survived, rescuers say

A construction worker fell nearly 40 feet while inside a front-end loader Oct. 9, 2020. Gerard London/Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

A man strapped into a front-end loader plunged nearly 40 feet Friday morning after a section of a Hallandale Beach building under construction collapsed, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

“It is nearly unexplainable and quite miraculous that this man not only survived, but escaped with only minor injuries,” said Michael Kane, a spokesman for the department.

According to the fire department, a call came in around 10 a.m. reporting a building collapse at 1936 S. Ocean Dr.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man in his 30s with minor injuries. The man was taken to Aventura Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team responded to “assess the building’s integrity, limit risk, and ensure all public safety workers were operating in safe conditions during the response.”

The Occupational Safety Health Administration is now investigating what caused the collapse.

Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
