Broward County

Fire rips through several beachfront restaurants on the Hollywood Broadwalk

Little Venice at the Hollywood Broadwalk was heavily damaged during a fire early Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Little Venice at the Hollywood Broadwalk was heavily damaged during a fire early Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Several restaurants on a Broward County beachfront promenade were damaged by fire early Thursday. The Little Venice Italian restaurant on the Hollywood Broadwalk was gutted.

Several other restaurants along the 900 block — Hollywood Grill, La Brochetterie, At Peru, and Blue Wave Bar and Grill — also were damaged, according to WSVN. Ocean Alley also appeared to be affected, according to NBC6.

Video taken by WSVN early Thursday shows firefighters in front of the Little Venice, trying to extinguish the flames. Officials say the fire began before 5 a.m, according to NBC6.

It is still unclear what caused the fire, where it began or if there were any injuries.

The Broadwalk is a two-mile stretch of beach, stores, restaurants and bars between Hollywood Boulevard and Sheridan Street.

This breaking news article will be updated.

