Broward school board demands psychiatric records of Parkland parents, report says

Cayley Clemo, 13, a Coral Springs Middle School student, visits a makeshift memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, February 14, 2020, on the two-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting where 17 victims were killed. The Broward School Board, responding to a lawsuit filed by the Parkland parents whose children died in the shooting, is seeking psychiatric records from the parents to prove mental anguish, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Their sons and daughters died in the Stoneman Douglas massacre. They sued the Broward School Board, the sheriff and others for the loss of their children.

Now parents and other victims are being asked to turn over their psychiatric records to prove they suffered mental anguish over the tragedy.

The demand, contained in documents filed in lawsuits blaming the Broward school district for failing to identify and stop the threat posed by gunman Nikolas Cruz, has families of the victims enraged.

