Boil water notice issued for parts of Hallandale Beach including park, YMCA
Hallandale Beach has issued a boil water notice Tuesday for parts of the city, including its newly remodeled Peter Bluesten Park and the Hallandale Beach YMCA Family Center.
It was not immediately clear what caused the notice, but the city said “depending on test results” the alert could be lifted Friday.
In addition to the park and the family center, the other areas impacted are: Southwest Fourth Street to Southwest Eighth Street between Dixie Highway and Southwest Second Avenue.
Residents are being warned not to drink water without boiling it for at least a minute first.
Other warnings from the city:
▪ People with open wounds or an existing illness should not bathe in tap water.
▪ If you don’t have a filter, water should be flushed for at least 7 minutes before collecting any to boil.
▪ Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.
For more information call 954-457-1632.
