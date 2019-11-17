Broward County

Man dead after forklift crashes into convertible in Fort Lauderdale, reports say

A man died Sunday afternoon after a forklift driver crashed into his convertible, reports say.

According to the Sun Sentinel, a man was driving south along the intersection of Seabreeze Boulevard and Poinsettia Street when the forklift collided with the black Mercedes, which had its top down.

The forklift driver, which was driving to a nearby construction area, cooperated with authorities, Local 10 reported.

Fort Lauderdale police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue did not respond to phone calls from the Miami Herald Sunday afternoon.

This is not the first time someone is injured in a forklift crash in Fort Lauderdale. Less than a month ago, a man was rushed to the hospital after a forklift drove into the side of his car near Northeast 11th Avenue and Harold Martin Drive, according to WSVN.

