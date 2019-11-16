Broward County

Amber alert issued for two Broward babies taken by their father during domestic dispute

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Devante McLendon Sr., 23, may have taken the two children — Lei’Loni McLendon, 4-months-old, and Devante McLendon Jr., 1 — from Fort Lauderdale Saturday.
A Florida Amber alert was issued Saturday for two Broward children, a 4-month-old girl and 1-year-old boy, who were taken by their father from their mother after a domestic dispute, police say.

Around 4 p.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Devante McLendon Sr., 23, may have taken the two children — Lei’Loni McLendon, 4-months old, and Devante McLendon Jr., 1 — from Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police said McLendon Sr. took the kids from their home in the area of 1300 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Lei’Loni was last seen wearing a dark blue, long-sleeve onesie and Devante was wearing a Marvel Comics onesie.

They may be in a 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate number KCUQ09.

Law enforcement advises not to approach them but to call FDLE or the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 911.

Police did not say why they believe the children are in danger.

Saturday’s Amber Alert comes only days after an alert was issued for a 2-year old Homestead girl after her father, who did not have custody, took her.

Police later found the girl, Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez, in good condition in an abandoned car. Police were still looking for the father, Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, who was wanted for allegedly abusing the girl’s mother.

