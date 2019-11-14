They broke into seven cars, and then made a run for it

Two men broke into seven cars last week in Pembroke Pines. Police haven’t caught them yet and are asking for help.

During the overnight hours of Nov. 7 and 8, two men were caught on camera burglarizing cars in the Pines Village community, near the 6700 block of Southwest 13th Street, Pembroke Pines police said.

One of the men appears to be wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts in the video. He gets into a Toyota through a passenger door and starts taking items from the middle compartment and putting it in his pockets.

The other man was wearing a white tank-top, black pants with a white strip and a black and white hat. The video shows him walking through the neighborhood and trying the door handles of two cars.

If you have any information regarding these men, call Detective Bobby Sammarco at 954-435-6561.