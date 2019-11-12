Small plane crashes at North Perry Airport and pilot is taken to the hospital

A plane crashed Tuesday morning at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines police and fire-rescue responded to the crash, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. Federal Aviation Administration records show that the plane is a small 172N Cessna.

The registered owner is a trust company out of Wilmington, Delaware.

“The crash was minor,” Pembroke Pines police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

WSVN-Channel 7 reported the crash happened just after 10 a.m. and that the pilot was trying to land the plane when it skidded off the runway and crashed.

Two airfield signs were damaged and a minor fuel leak is being cleaned up.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.