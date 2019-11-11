He was trying to cross a Broward street in the dark. A car hit and killed him.

A Broward pedestrian died while trying to cross the street after a car struck him Sunday night, cops say.

Around 9 p.m., Elvin David Lewis, 60, was walking across the roadway by Northeast 48th Street and the Interstate 95 overpass in Deerfield Beach when he was struck by a car, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said.

The Deerfield Beach native was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said the driver, Virgil Lee James, 43, cooperated with them.

BSO is investigating.