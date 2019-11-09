Broward County
Two pets killed, home destroyed in raging Fort Lauderdale house fire
An early Saturday fire destroyed a Fort Lauderdale home, killing two animals.
At 1:26 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the home as it was engulfed in flames.
Video released by fire rescue show firefighters quickly trying to put out the fire.
When firefighters checked the home, they found a dead cat and dog. No other casualties were found, fire rescue said. The fire destroyed the home, displacing the family living there.
Fire rescue said the American Red Cross is helping the family.
Authorities did not say what caused the fire.
