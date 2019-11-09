Two pets killed, home destroyed in raging Fort Lauderdale house fire

A Saturday early morning fire engulfed a Fort Lauderdale home. A dog and a cat were found dead in the home. There were no other injuries. Miami Herald File

An early Saturday fire destroyed a Fort Lauderdale home, killing two animals.

At 1:26 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the home as it was engulfed in flames.

Video released by fire rescue show firefighters quickly trying to put out the fire.

When firefighters checked the home, they found a dead cat and dog. No other casualties were found, fire rescue said. The fire destroyed the home, displacing the family living there.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fire rescue said the American Red Cross is helping the family.

Authorities did not say what caused the fire.