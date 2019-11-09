Hundreds of Broward residents evacuated, as apartment rooftop pool floods units for second time

Early Saturday afternoon, The Place at Dania Point’s rooftop pool has again leaked thousands of gallons of water into about 30 units. About 200 residents had to be evacuated. This same incident happened in late September. Dania Beach City Manager's Office

Six weeks after an eighth-floor pool leaked thousands of gallons of water into the units below at a Dania Beach apartment complex, it has happened again.

Just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, about 200 people were evacuated from The Place at Dania Point, 180 East Dania Beach Blvd., after water began spewing from the rooftop pool, Broward Fire Rescue said.

Michael Cane, Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, said floors six and seven were the most affected by the flood. About 30 apartments were affected, but “in an abundance of caution everyone was evacuated because crews had to disconnect the power supply to the building.”

Cane said the pool holds about 10,000 gallons of water and by the time they were able to stop the leak, there was only about a quarter of the water left.

“It was probably several thousand gallons that leaked into the apartments,” he said.

Fire rescue’s role was to “mitigate the emergency,” and by 5 p.m. they had completed that task, he said. Some of the residents were likely be able to go back into the apartment building by later Saturday night.

As authorities worked on the gushing waters above, frustrated residents bided their time working through 12 Domino’s pizzas that were delivered. People from the surrounding neighborhood also brought water and deli food.

The Place at Dania Point residents waiting in the lobby. Dania Beach City Manager's Office

Dania Beach City Manager Ana Garcia said the recurrence of the leak “was concerning.”

“Something is not right,” Garcia said, adding that the city had launched a criminal investigation.

“This is interrupting the quality of life of our residents,” she said.

The first time it happened was in late September. It was suggested then that a burst pipe in the pump room near the swimming pool caused the flooding.

In order to open the pool again, the apartment building had to pass a city inspection, which it did, Garcia said.

“Our residents are incredibly frustrated, as are we. We thought the problems were addressed,” said Mayor Lori Lewellen.