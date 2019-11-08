Have you seen Leonie Toussaint? She has Alzheimer’s and went missing from her home

Leonie Toussaint, 82, went missing from her Lauderdale Lakes home near the 2500 block of Northwest 49th Avenue. She was last seen around 4 p.m. Broward County deputies are asking for help finding her. Broward Sheriff's Office

Leonie Toussaint hasn’t been seen since Thursday. Broward County deputies are asking for help finding her.

Toussaint, 82, went missing from her Lauderdale Lakes home near the 2500 block of Northwest 49th Avenue. She was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday.

She has grey hair, brown eyes and is about 4 feet 11 inches tall. She was wearing a pink floral dress and a dark-colored scarf on her head

Toussaint has Alzheimer’s. She only speaks Creole.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who knows where Toussaint is or has seen her to call BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.