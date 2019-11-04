Two dead, one injured in two separate West Park incidents in two days

File

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shooting incidents in the matter of two days in West Park, a city in the southwestern Broward County.

First, BSO was called to a home just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Southwest 36th Court.

When deputies arrived, they found a wounded man “laying on the front lawn of the home with a firearm next to him on the grass.” An “unresponsive” woman was then found sitting in the front passenger seat of a car parked in the driveway.

The man and woman — BSO said they were husband and wife — were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The names of the man and woman were not released Monday.

BSO said the man shot the woman as she sat in the car following a “domestic dispute.”

On Monday, deputies were called to a shooting at about 12:30 p.m. at 4631 SW 22nd Avenue, not far from Mary Saunders Park.

There, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injures, BSO said.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).