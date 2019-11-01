A 2-year-old boy drowns in neighbor’s pool, cops say

TNS

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a neighbor’s pool in a Tamarac neighborhood Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around noon in the 7800 block of Northwest Eighth Terrace in Tamarac.

The boy, whom BSO did not identify, “was found unresponsive,” the department said.

No information — including how the boy ended up in the pool — was immediately available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BSO said the boy’s father performed CPR until deputies arrived. The toddler was then taken to Coral Springs Medical Center, where he died.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating.