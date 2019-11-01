Broward County

A 2-year-old boy drowns in neighbor’s pool, cops say

Nuttapon Khewprasert/Dreamstime TNS

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a neighbor’s pool in a Tamarac neighborhood Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around noon in the 7800 block of Northwest Eighth Terrace in Tamarac.

The boy, whom BSO did not identify, “was found unresponsive,” the department said.

No information — including how the boy ended up in the pool — was immediately available.

BSO said the boy’s father performed CPR until deputies arrived. The toddler was then taken to Coral Springs Medical Center, where he died.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
