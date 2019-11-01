Broward County
An elderly man with dementia went missing Halloween night. He hasn’t been seen since
Broward County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Halloween night.
Dean Marr, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. at his Deerfield Beach home, on the 1400 block of Southwest First Terrace, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Marr has dementia.
Marr was wearing blue jean shorts, a khaki hat and a black back brace when he was last seen. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with white and grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Marr’s whereabouts is asked to call BSO Missing Person Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.
