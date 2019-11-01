An elderly man with dementia went missing Halloween night. He hasn’t been seen since

Dean Marr, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Halloween at his Deerfield Beach home, on the 1400 block of Southwest First Terrace, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are asking for help finding him. Broward County Sheriff's Office

Broward County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Halloween night.

Dean Marr, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. at his Deerfield Beach home, on the 1400 block of Southwest First Terrace, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Marr has dementia.

Marr was wearing blue jean shorts, a khaki hat and a black back brace when he was last seen. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with white and grey hair and brown eyes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on Marr’s whereabouts is asked to call BSO Missing Person Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.