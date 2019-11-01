Broward County

An elderly man with dementia went missing Halloween night. He hasn’t been seen since

Dean Marr, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Halloween at his Deerfield Beach home, on the 1400 block of Southwest First Terrace, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are asking for help finding him.
Dean Marr, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Halloween at his Deerfield Beach home, on the 1400 block of Southwest First Terrace, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are asking for help finding him. Broward County Sheriff's Office

Broward County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Halloween night.

Dean Marr, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. at his Deerfield Beach home, on the 1400 block of Southwest First Terrace, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Marr has dementia.

Marr was wearing blue jean shorts, a khaki hat and a black back brace when he was last seen. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with white and grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Marr’s whereabouts is asked to call BSO Missing Person Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  