Watch as a Broward man assaults a woman with his groin in the baby section of Target
When a woman was shopping at a Pembroke Pines Target last month, police say a man walked up to her and pushed something “hard” into her back. Video shows it was his groin.
On Tuesday, Pembroke Pines police arrested 79-year-old Jorge Rodriguez after they say he hit the woman with his groin at the Target, at 11253 Pines Blvd.
On Sept. 23, the woman was shopping alone in the baby section and standing near a display in the back of the store. Rodriguez passed her, while he was carrying clothes on hangers, then turned around and walked up to her from behind, police said.
He then hit her butt and thigh with the hanger from one of the clothes, the video shows.
The woman was startled and dropped one of her items. As she bent over to pick it up, Rodriguez walked up to her from behind again and thrust his hips towards her, bumping her butt with his groin. Rodriguez then walked away.
When police showed the victim a photo line-up of suspects, she cried when she saw Rodriguez’s face, police said.
Rodriguez was charged with battery and lewd and lascivious behavior.
