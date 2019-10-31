Watch as a Broward man assaults a woman with his groin in the baby section of Target

When a woman was shopping at a Pembroke Pines Target last month, police say a man walked up to her and pushed something “hard” into her back. Video shows it was his groin.

On Tuesday, Pembroke Pines police arrested 79-year-old Jorge Rodriguez after they say he hit the woman with his groin at the Target, at 11253 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines police have arrested 79-year-old Jorge Rodriguez after they say he hit a woman with his groin in a Target. Pembroke Pines Police Department

On Sept. 23, the woman was shopping alone in the baby section and standing near a display in the back of the store. Rodriguez passed her, while he was carrying clothes on hangers, then turned around and walked up to her from behind, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He then hit her butt and thigh with the hanger from one of the clothes, the video shows.

The woman was startled and dropped one of her items. As she bent over to pick it up, Rodriguez walked up to her from behind again and thrust his hips towards her, bumping her butt with his groin. Rodriguez then walked away.

When police showed the victim a photo line-up of suspects, she cried when she saw Rodriguez’s face, police said.

Rodriguez was charged with battery and lewd and lascivious behavior.