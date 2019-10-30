15-year-old leaves ‘concerning note’ with a friend, cops say. He hasn’t been seen since

Pembroke Pines police

A 15-year-old “left a concerning note with his friend” Wednesday before leaving his Pembroke Pines high school and disappearing, cops say.

By the afternoon, the city’s police department was asking for the community’s help in finding Malakhai McGregor.

Malakhai, who police say is diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, left Charles W. Flanagan High School, 12800 Taft St. in Pembroke Pines, at about 2:45 p.m. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, high top sneakers, gray backpack and a denim jacket with gray sleeves.

UPDATE: Endangered missing 15-year-old Malakhai McGregor was last seen at 2:45PM at Flanagan High School (12800 Taft Street). He is a black male, 5'10", 140lbs, black hair, brown eyes, w/ braces & glasses. Wearing black shirt & black shorts.



Contact police with any information. pic.twitter.com/OSwsfIip6i — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 30, 2019

Police say the teenager is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a flat top haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.