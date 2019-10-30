Public’s help sought in search for Cadillac-driving woman missing since Monday morning

Stacey Damato Broward Sheriff's Office

Stacey Damato rolled away from Pompano Beach’s Sea Haven Condominium around 9 a.m. Monday in her gray Cadillac.

That’s the last time anyone has seen her.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the 51-year-old, who stands 5-foot-6, weighs around 160, has brown hair and eyes. Damato was wearing a white tank top, jean shorts and sneakers. The Cadillac is a 2014 CTS and has Florida license plate LUCP55.

Anyone who has any idea about where Damato has been or might be can call BSO Missing Persons Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO at 954-764-4357.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW