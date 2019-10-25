Suspect in Broward RV park shooting that left one dead put behind bars, deputies say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ethan Guinazzo, 22, for his alleged involvement in the Oct. 18 shooting at Breezy Hill RV Resort that left one man dead. Broward Sheriff's Office

Deputies have found the person they say killed a man at a Deerfield Beach RV resort last week.

On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ethan Guinazzo, 22, in the Oct. 18 shooting at Breezy Hill RV Resort.

Around 6:45 p.m. that day, neighbors at the resort heard gunshots and saw Guinazzo fleeing from a home. When neighbors went to the home Guinazzo was running away. They found the victim with several gunshot wounds, sprawled on the kitchen floor, calling for help, deputies said.

After calling 911, one of the neighbors stayed with the victim and applied pressure to his wounds until authorities arrived. The man was taken to Broward Health North, where he later died.

Deputies were able to identify Guinazzo by matching his car to the one that was spotted on surveillance video leaving the RV resort.

Guinazzo was arrested Monday in Palm Beach County. He faces one charge of murder in the first degree with a firearm. He remains in jail without a bond.