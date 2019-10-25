One dead, multiple in critical condition after Broward crash

A crash in Broward killed one man and sent four others to the hospital.

Carl Magnan, 37, was driving on Hammondville Road in his Honda Accord when a Nissan Sentra crashed into the passenger side of his car as it was making a left turn at Northwest 27th Avenue.

When deputies and fire rescue arrived, Magnan and his passenger, Shana Ransom, had to be taken to Broward Health North. Magnan later died at the hospital, according to a release issued Thursday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

