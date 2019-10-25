Taking the Sawgrass Expressway? There’s a crash in Broward and it’s causing heavy delays

An accident on the Sawgrass Expressway is causing heavy delays in Broward County.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes south of Sample Road early Friday morning, according to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

One lane is open and traffic is backed up for three miles, according to Total Traffic Miami.

830am Our @TTWNMIAChopper just arrived. 3 mile backup Sawgrass NB Before Sample. Avoid!@OfficialJoelF https://t.co/YhIfI1l4hD — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) October 25, 2019

“Expect heavy delays in the area,” and there are injuries, the department said on Twitter.

Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol are at the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department working a crash with injuries N/B on the Sawgrass, south of Sample Road. @FHPPalmBeach enroute to investigate. Expect heavy delays in the area. @TotalTrafficMIA #sflbreaking pic.twitter.com/tVIq3escgl — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) October 25, 2019