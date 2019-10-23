12-year-old stabs older brother in back during dispute, deputies say

A 14-year-old was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after his younger brother, who is 12, stabbed him in the back in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

The injured teen, whom the Broward Sheriff’s Office did not identify, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. BSO later said his injuries were believed not to be life-threatening.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in an apartment building at 3600 NW 21st St.

BSO said the boys got into an argument, leading to the stabbing.

No other information, including whether the younger brother will face charges, was immediately available.