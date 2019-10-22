Looking for a job? Sawgrass Mills mall is offering over 1,000 soon

Are you searching for a job in time for the holiday season? Head over to Sawgrass Mills mall Thursday — there are more than 1,000 jobs up for grabs.

The Sunrise mega-mall’s job fair will offer full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the mall’s Fashion Row between Forever 21 and Calvin Klein. The mall is at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd.

Sawgrass has more than 360 shops, 100-plus kiosks, 15 sit-down restaurants, a movie theater complex and other offerings with over 30 million visitors yearly. It is the second-largest mall in South Florida after Aventura and among the 15 biggest nationwide.

Job openings will be available at retailers including Tory Burch, Nike Factory Store, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet Store, Calvin Klein, Hollister, H&M, adidas and The North Face.

Retailers are searching for “enthusiastic applicants at all experience levels,” the mall said.

Job seekers should bring résumés to the fair, and multilingual candidates are encouraged to attend.