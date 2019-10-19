He robbed three Broward banks in the same day without firing a shot, FBI says. Now, he’s behind bars.

Broward County Sheriff's Office

A Hollywood man went on a bank robbery spree Friday, walking into three banks and leaving without firing a single shot or injuring any customer, the FBI said.

With the FBI hot on his trail and releasing pictures of him in the act, he turned himself in.

Sandy Graham Jr., 40, surrendered Saturday for his involvement in the Broward County bank robberies, the FBI said. Authorities said Graham started his spree at a Chase branch at 4224 Hollywood Blvd. at 2:36 p.m. Friday.

He went inside and implied he had a weapon, then demanded money from an employee, the FBI said. There were people in the bank, but no one was injured.

Sandy Graham at a Chase bank branch, at 4224 Hollywood Blvd., talking to a teller. The FBI said he robbed this bank then moved onto a nearby Bank of America. FBI

Less than an hour later, Graham walked into a Bank of America bank branch at 2903 Stirling Rd., about 10 minutes away from the Chase branch, the FBI said.

While inside, the FBI said, he repeated the same steps, implying that he had a weapon, demanding money from an employee and then leaving. Again, customers were in the bank but no one was injured.

Sandy Graham at a Bank of America branch, at 2903 Stirling Rd. The FBI said he robbed this bank after robing a Chase bank. FBI

Graham continued on to a SunTrust bank branch at 8200 W. Broward Blvd., the FBI said. It was about 5:30 p.m. when he walked inside, implied he had weapon, demanded money then left without harming the customers inside.

After turning himself in, Graham remained in the Broward County Jail on Saturday. The FBI did not say what charges Graham will be facing.