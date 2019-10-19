Broward County
He robbed three Broward banks in the same day without firing a shot, FBI says. Now, he’s behind bars.
A Hollywood man went on a bank robbery spree Friday, walking into three banks and leaving without firing a single shot or injuring any customer, the FBI said.
With the FBI hot on his trail and releasing pictures of him in the act, he turned himself in.
Sandy Graham Jr., 40, surrendered Saturday for his involvement in the Broward County bank robberies, the FBI said. Authorities said Graham started his spree at a Chase branch at 4224 Hollywood Blvd. at 2:36 p.m. Friday.
He went inside and implied he had a weapon, then demanded money from an employee, the FBI said. There were people in the bank, but no one was injured.
Less than an hour later, Graham walked into a Bank of America bank branch at 2903 Stirling Rd., about 10 minutes away from the Chase branch, the FBI said.
While inside, the FBI said, he repeated the same steps, implying that he had a weapon, demanding money from an employee and then leaving. Again, customers were in the bank but no one was injured.
Graham continued on to a SunTrust bank branch at 8200 W. Broward Blvd., the FBI said. It was about 5:30 p.m. when he walked inside, implied he had weapon, demanded money then left without harming the customers inside.
After turning himself in, Graham remained in the Broward County Jail on Saturday. The FBI did not say what charges Graham will be facing.
Comments