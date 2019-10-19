A naked Florida man beat a stalker outside his window to death. Cops say it wasn’t self-defense

Victor Vickery, a 30-year-old Palm Beach man, was arrested and charged with manslaughter Thursday for fatally beating Asaad Akar, 57, last year. Akar was was looking into Vickery’s girlfriend’s Fort Lauderdale home while they were getting intimate, Fort Lauderdale police said. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Police say a Palm Beach man beat to death a peeping Tom who was watching him and his girlfriend through their window.

Victor Vickery, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter for fatally beating Asaad Akar, 57, last year. Akar was was looking into Vickery’s girlfriend’s Fort Lauderdale home while they were getting intimate, Fort Lauderdale police said.

In July 2018, police received a call from Samantha Hobi, Vickery’s girlfriend, that Akar was looking into her windows and Vickery was outside holding him down, police said.

When officers arrived they found Akar “covered in blood and unconscious,” police said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took Akar to Broward North Hospital, where he later died.

When detectives spoke with Vickery he had dried blood on his body and hands and was icing a swollen foot that also had blood on it.

Police said Vickery told them that he stayed at his girlfriend’s house a lot. Hobi had told him before about a stalker peering into her window. Vickery said he happened to be at the house when the stalker was peeping sometime in the past.

She also told police that she reported to them several times over the past few years about somebody going into her home and peering into her windows.

On that July night, Vickery said he was in bed with Hobi when they heard a scratching noise.

He ran outside, naked and barefoot, and found Akar standing near the bedroom window with his penis out, police said. A fight between the two ensued and continued for several minutes.

Vickery told police that he may have kicked Akar once, but an autopsy report says otherwise.

A medical examiner determined that Akar died from multiple blunt traumatic injuries to his head and torso, and that the manner of death was homicide, police said.

When officers listened to the original 911 call, Hobi can be heard saying, “Tori stop. Tori that’s enough,” police said.

Court records show that Vickery was out on $75,000 bond awaiting trial on a felony sex battery case before he was arrested on the manslaughter charge.