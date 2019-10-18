A man’s body was found floating near Fort Lauderdale beach. Cops are investigating

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating near Fort Lauderdale beach.

The man was found Friday in the area of 2100 South Ocean Ln.. by someone walking along the beach, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

He was found near the jetties by the entrance to Port Everglades, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Police believe the man is in his 40s and they are working to determine how he died.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man’s identity is still unknown.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.