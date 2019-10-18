A Broward mom was accidentally hit with a ball. Then she kicked the child who threw it, cops say

A woman was accidentally hit with a ball, which led to her kicking a child in the face and punching another in the back of the head, Fort Lauderdale police said.

As Linda Josue, 46, waited at a school bus stop with her her child Tuesday morning, another child was playing with a ball. The ball hit Josue in the back of the head, which was an accident, police said.

Josue wasn’t injured, but police say she became angry and aggressively approached the child, who backed up and tripped to the ground, hitting their head.

While the child was on the ground, Josue “intentionally” kicked them in the face, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As Josue took her child to the front of the bus line, she punched another child who was in line in the back of the head, police said, and several children standing nearby “suffered scratches and abrasions” because of the fight.

The two children’s parents who were kicked and punched, respectively, went to the bus stop and wanted justice, police said.

Police went to Josue’s home and arrested her. They say during an interview she admitted to hitting one of the children.

Josue was charged with two counts of abusing a child without great bodily harm, and bonded out of the Broward County Jail.