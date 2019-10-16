Shipped boxes of oranges held more than fruit. They had four dozen pounds of cocaine

SHARE COPY LINK

U.S. Customs and Protection workers at Port Everglades found more than oranges when they opened boxes of the fruit from the Dominican Republic.

They found nearly four dozen pounds of cocaine.

The CBP announced Wednesday that their officers detected anomalies while examining the container at the Fort Lauderdale port. A K-9 alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs, the agency said.

They soon discovered a white, powdery substance in multiple boxes. Officers seized 46.5 pounds of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drugs is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We are extremely proud of CBP’s highly trained and dedicated workforce continually adapting to respond to emerging threats and rapidly changing conditions,” said Acting Port Director Stephen Silvestri. “CBP teams work tirelessly to detect illicit trafficking of people, drugs, weapons and currency while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.”