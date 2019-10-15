Teenager accused of armed carjacking in Walgreens parking lot, cops say

A 17-year-old Pembroke Pines resident was arrested Tuesday on armed robbery and carjacking charges after police say he pulled a gun on a woman then stole her car.

A teenager has been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that took place last week in Pembroke Pines, according to police.

The 17-year-old, whom the Miami Herald is not naming because he is a minor, faces armed robbery and carjacking charges. Police say he pulled a gun on a woman then stole her car.

Pembroke Pines police responded to 15911 Pines Blvd. at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 in reference to a robbery that occurred in a Walgreens parking lot.

Police say the woman was walking to her vehicle when the 17-year-old approached her with a handgun and then demanded her purse. An altercation ensued, but the teen grabbed the woman’s car keys and stole her silver 2011 Hyundai Sonata, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Following a nearly weeklong investigation, officers observed the teen Tuesday afternoon in the Spring Valley subdivision in Pembroke Pines. He took off running but was eventually taken into custody. He lives in the community.

At the time of his arrest, officers say he had a stolen firearm and the keys to the woman’s vehicle in his possession.

Police recovered the vehicle. The teen was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Broward County.