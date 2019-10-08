Autistic boy last seen at school Monday morning was found Tuesday morning

Jack Brown Broward Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: As the below story posted, Broward Sheriff’s Office announced that Jack Brown was found and is safe.

Jack Brown goes to Deerfield Beach High School and was there Monday until at least 11:45 a.m.

Nobody has seen Jack since then. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the 17-year-old.

BSO says Jack is 5-foot-11, about 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a brown “Southpole” T-shirt, dark gray cargo shorts and dark blue Adidas sneakers.

Jack also has autism and gets lost easily.

Anyone who knows anything about where Jack might be should call BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship, 954-321-4268, or BSO Regional Communications, 954-764-4357.