Broward road remains closed after one person dies in a fiery crash

Three blocks in Lauderhill just east of U.S. 441 likely will remain closed for “several hours” for the investigation of Monday morning’s fiery crash that killed one person, BSO Fire-Rescue said.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the 3500 to 3800 blocks of Northwest 19th Street are closed in both directions after the 7 a.m. rear-ending of a utility truck by a four-door Honda on Northwest 19th Street near 36th Avenue.

“The impact was so severe, it caused a massive fire that could be seen for blocks as firefighters from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Lauderhill Fire Department descended onto the scene,” Kane said.

The crash’s cause and the identity of the deceased have yet to be determined.

