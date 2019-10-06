Don’t drink your tap water without boiling it if you live in this part of Fort Lauderdale

SHARE COPY LINK

Residents in parts of Las Olas Isles should continue to boil their daily-use tap water, as Fort Lauderdale officials work on repairing a broken water main.

The precautionary boil water notice began Thursday and remains in effect because parts of Las Olas Isles failed water sample tests two days in a row, the city said in a statement. A notice is issued whenever an incident opens the possibility of bacteria entering the water system, like low water pressure, disruption to a water treatment plant or a water main break.

If E. coli is found in water, a mandatory boil water notice is issued, but this hazardous fecal bacteria was not found in the water.

The following streets are affected by the boil water notice:

South Gordon Road

Hendrick Isle

Isle of Venice

Fiesta Way

Nurmi Drive

Mola Avenue

Isle of Capri

Bontona Avenue

Coconut Isle

Lido Drive

San Marco Drive

Coral Way

Royal Plaza Drive

Residents should boil water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes for about a minute, or use bottled water instead.

Fort Lauderdale authorities will also be flushing water at fire hydrants on several streets in the affected area. Residents might experience a drop in water pressure or might notice slight discoloration.

Water samples tests from Saturday and Sunday will be released on Monday. If they show no presence of unusual bacteria, the notice will be lifted. For more information on precautionary boil water notices, visit the city of Fort Lauderdale website.

The city said in its advisory that officials are working with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Thousands of Fort Lauderdale residents were under boil water notice earlier this year due to another water-main break.