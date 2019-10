SHARE COPY LINK

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday afternoon to a small plane crash in the Everglades in western Broward.

The crash happened in the area of Pines Boulevard and U.S. 27 around 5 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a small aircraft down in the Everglades in area of Pines Blvd and US27. pic.twitter.com/ek9FCNQlsS — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 5, 2019