Suspect in home invasion shooting that left one dead, one injured, now behind bars

Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a suspect they believe is connected to a shooting that left one person dead and one injured early last month.

At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale detectives and U.S. marshals arrested Michael Schnitzerling, 29, and charged him with murder, attempted murder and armed home invasion robbery in connection with the Sept. 12 shooting.

Officers received reports of a shooting that morning in the 2800 block of Northeast 57th Street in Fort Lauderdale. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and was treated for his injuries, police said.

An investigation revealed that the man left his home and walked to his neighbor’s house to tell them he had been shot. It was later learned that there was another man inside the victim’s home.

When a SWAT team checked it out, they found the man dead. He was identified as Bruce Salituri.

Schnitzerling remained in the Broward County Jail Friday. He was refused bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call homicide detectives at 954-828-5534.