A wild animal — possibly a bobcat — attacked a Broward couple on a morning stroll

While out on a walk Friday morning, a Lauderhill couple was attacked by what could be a bobcat.

The husband and wife were walking in the area of 6080 NW 44th St. when the animal struck, the Lauderhill Fire Rescue said.

The wife was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez told the Sun Sentinel that the attack happened at about 6:15 a.m. and that “the husband says a bobcat came out of the bushes and attacked his wife.

He also said the woman “has multiple injuries to her face and arms, some serious bleeding, [and] he also suffered an injury while trying to protect her.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.