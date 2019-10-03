Police searching for alleged gunman on FAU’s Davie campus

Police are searching for an alleged gunman on Florida Atlantic University’s Davie campus, authorities said Thursday night.

About 9:26 p.m. Thursday, a woman told police she saw a man with a gun on FAU’s campus, according to Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone.

Leone said police have been searching the campus but have not found any suspects matching the description. Authorities have not received any video or photographic evidence.

FAU sent an alert on Twitter telling students to seek shelter in a secure location.

This is a breaking news story.