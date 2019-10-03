Broward County
Two Broward girls are missing, and police need your help
Davie police are searching for two young girls who went missing Thursday morning and are asking for the public’s help in finding them.
Alaya Hurd, 12, and Aaliyah Minchew, 13, were last seen at 8:30 a.m. boarding a Town of Davie blue route bus, police said.
The girls had bags packed with extra clothes, food and water when they left.
Alaya was last seen wearing an Indian Ridge hood, green tank top and blue jeans. Aaliyah was last seen wearing a black top, black pants and carrying a pink duffel bag.
If anyone has any information on the girls, call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
