Woman shot near a Hollywood middle school, cops say. Then came a police-involved shooting

A 911 call came in Wednesday afternoon reporting “a battery” inside a car near Apollo Middle School in Hollywood.

The operator heard gunshots.

When officers arrived they found the car at the east fence line of the school at 6800 Arthur St. There was a woman inside with multiple gunshot wounds and a middle school-aged child unharmed, said Christian Lata, a spokesman for Hollywood police.

The woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, officers went looking for the suspected shooter.

Lata said officers tracked the alleged shooter to a Miramar home and surrounded it. The unidentified man was able to get away on foot. Officers then surrounded him again and a “police-involved shooting occurred,” Lata said.

It was not immediately clear if there was an exchange of gunfire, but Lata said the man was armed with a gun. The man was hit and taken to Memorial Regional in critical condition.

Lata said the entire incident was under investigation, and did not say whether the man and woman knew each other or what led to the shooting.