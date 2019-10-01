Broward County
Woman walks into fire station with bucket full of bomb-making materials. Not a threat, cops say
A woman cleaning out her late husband’s belongings discovered a 5-gallon bucket with materials that could be used to make a bomb including shaved magnesium, liquid glycerin and potassium nitrate.
Instead of calling 911, she brought the bucket to Lauderhill Fire Station #57 at 1980 NW 56th Ave. to dispose of it, forcing an evacuation of the station, fire headquarters and a nearby school, the department said.
“There was no threat at all,” said Lauderhill police major William Gordon. “The concern is if the materials mix it could be dangerous.”
Gordon said the department enlisted help from the Broward Sheriff’s Office hazardous materials team.
The woman told firefighters that her husband was a Vietnam veteran and died recently. She didn’t know what to do with the bucket.
Gordon said if people find themselves in a similar situation, they should never try to transport dangerous materials.
“Even with best of intentions, it is not a good idea,” he said.
