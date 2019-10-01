Watch as a Florida man cuts the brakes on electric scooters, police video shows

SHARE COPY LINK

A Fort Lauderdale man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief in a case involving vandalizing electric scooters.

More than 140 scooters have been tampered with since April in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

On Sunday, Fort Lauderdale police said they caught Randall Thomas Williams, 59, vandalizing several electric scooters. Video released by police show Williams tampering with two scooters. The charge of criminal mischief is a third-degree felony.

An investigation later found 20 scooters with severed brake lines near where Williams was arrested, police said.

Police said they will to continue to investigate the vandalism of the more than 140 scooters, most of which were found in and around the 1200 block of East Broward Boulevard, near Fort Lauderdale’s River Walk.

Anyone who witnesses someone tampering with electric scooters is asked to call 911 and if anyone finds a scooter that appears to have been tampered with call the vendor.