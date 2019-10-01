Broward County
Don’t take I-95 in Broward this morning. A major crash is causing heavy delays
A multi-vehicle accident is backing up traffic along I-95 northbound just in time for morning rush hour.
The crash happened just south of Stirling Road.
The seven-car accident is causing heavy delays all the way back to Hallandale Beach Boulevard, according to WSVN.
A photo posted by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows multiple lanes closed and fire rescue at the scene.
Drivers should expect delays and try to take alternate routes.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
Comments