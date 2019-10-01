Don’t take I-95 in Broward this morning. A major crash is causing heavy delays

A multi-vehicle accident is backing up traffic along I-95 northbound just in time for morning rush hour.

The crash happened just south of Stirling Road.

The seven-car accident is causing heavy delays all the way back to Hallandale Beach Boulevard, according to WSVN.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy delays along NB I-95 before Stirling Road due to a 7-car crash. pic.twitter.com/lUpAyctTUw — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 1, 2019

A photo posted by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows multiple lanes closed and fire rescue at the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT - Multi-vehicle accident NB I-95 at Stirling Road. Several lanes closed. Expect major delays. https://t.co/9FZYNDqhCG pic.twitter.com/DnqLkn5PGh — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) October 1, 2019

Drivers should expect delays and try to take alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.