Delray Beach man dies in fiery collision with semi-truck in Pompano Beach

Getty Images

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler involved in a traffic crash with a semi-truck died in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

David Biggs, 53, of Delray Beach, was driving the rental Jeep northbound on Thursday evening when he crashed into a semi-truck attempting to turn left near the 1700 block of North Powerline Road, according to BSO homicide detectives. The Jeep burst into flames upon impact just before midnight.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue extinguished the fire. The semi-truck driver cooperated with detectives. The investigation is ongoing.